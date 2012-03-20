Singapore's industrial real estate investment trusts (REITs) are set to report healthy year-on-year growth in distributable incomes for the three months ended March, OCBC Investment Research said.

Their financial results will be driven by completion of acquisitions, firm occupancy rates and potentially positive rental reversions, the broker said in a report.

OCBC maintained its overweight rating on the industrial REIT sector, with Cache Logistics Trust as its preferred pick, given its attractive distribution per unit yield of 8.5 percent for 2012.

It expects AIMS AMP Capital Industrial REIT, Ascendas REIT, Mapletree Industrial Trust and Mapletree Logistics Trust to see revaluation gains.

0915 (0115 GMT)

(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore)

Reuters messaging rm://charmian.kok.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

************************************************************

08:46 STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Singapore index futures higher

Singapore MSCI March futures rose 0.6 percent on Tuesday, indicating the benchmark Straits Times Index is likely to head for a higher start.

Asian shares were steady, with the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan Index up 0.07 percent as investors sought further evidence of U.S. economic recovery before pushing higher.

0842 (0042 GMT)

Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore

Reuters messaging rm://charmian.kok.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net