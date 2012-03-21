SINGAPORE, March 21 Singapore MSCI March futures dropped 0.14 percent on Wednesday, indicating the benchmark Straits Times Index is likely to head for a lower start.

Asian shares slipped on Wednesday as fresh concerns about China's economic slowdown dampened investors' risk appetite, which has been generally rising on a brightening outlook for the U.S. economy.

0836 (0036 GMT)

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)