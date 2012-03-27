US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
Singapore index futures rose 1 percent, indicating a strong start for the benchmark Straits Times Index.
The Nikkei share average was up 1.6 percent, while Korean shares gained 0.9 percent, buoyed by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's signal for supportive monetary policy.
0839 (0039 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok.thomsonreuters.com)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.