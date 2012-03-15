Shares in Swiber Holdings Ltd fell as much as 6.4
percent on the Singapore offshore services firm's move to raise
about S$62.5 million ($49 million) via a share placement, but
brokers said it would Swiber cut debt and expand its footprint.
CIMB Research cut its earnings per share estimates for
2012-2014 fiscal years by 5-12 percent to capture dilution from
the share placement, partially offset by higher order wins.
The broker said the funds should help Swiber chase more
sizeable projects and break into new markets and raised its
order assumption for 2012 to $600 million from $500 million.
CIMB cut Swiber's target price to S$0.79 from S$0.94, but
maintained its outperform rating.
Swiber shares lost 4.9 percent and were among the top 20
traded by value. More than 13 million shares were traded, 1.4
times the average full-day volume traded over the past 30 days.
"We believe that portion of the proceeds would be used to
buy back vessels, eliminating the staggering interest cost that
has been weighing on profitability," DMG & Partners Securities
said.
For Swiber's statement, click: link.reuters.com/jyd27s
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore)
10:58 STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-OCBC cuts Singapore's Goodback to
sell
OCBC Investment Research downgraded its rating on logistics
company, Goodpack Ltd, to sell from buy, citing a
sharp rise following a deal with General Motors.
While the deal was a catalyst for the group, OCBC said an
almost one third increase in Goodpack's market value following
the announcement this month seemed overdone.
"Any revenue contribution from this deal will not be
material in fiscal year 2012," the brokerage said and retained
its price target at S$1.70.
On Wednesday, Goodpack's shares surged to the highest level
since June and were down 2.7 percent on Thursday.
"Based on Goodpack's recent first half results, it is
currently on track for a full-year 9 percent year-on-year
revenue growth, which we deem insufficient to support the recent
spike in its price," OCBC said.
For a company statement, click
(Reporting by Mark Tay in Singapore)
10:19 STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Singapore's Interra up on Myanmar
oil field
Shares of Interra Resources Ltd surged as much as
8.1 percent after the Singapore petroleum exploration and
production firm said its jointly controlled Goldpetrol Joint
Operating Company Inc had started drilling a well in Myanmar.
Interra shares rose 6.5 percent to S$0.33 and were among the
top five traded stocks by volume in Singapore. More than 13
million shares were traded compared with average full-day volume
of 15 million.
"People might be hoping that they will find oil. The stock
has also drawn interest recently because of its Myanmar
exposure," said a local trader.
Interra said on Wednesday YNG 3243 is the first development
well to be drilled this year in the Yenangyaung oil field in
Myanmar. Interra owns 60 percent of Goldpetrol, the operator of
the field.
For a statement, click: link.reuters.com/hud27s
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore)
08:46 STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Singapore index futures trade flat
Singapore MSCI March futures edged 0.03 percent
lower on Thursday, indicating a lacklustre start for the Straits
Times Index.
Asian shares eased on Thursday on renewed concerns about
Chinese growth, but a brighter global economic outlook
underpinned the dollar and kept investor risk appetite intact,
reducing the appeal of safe-haven government debts.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore)
($1 = 1.2686 Singapore dollars)