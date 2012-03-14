UBS upgrades its year-end target for Singapore's benchmark
Straits Times Index to 3,350 from 3,200, driven by
expectations of some upgrades in earnings forecasts.
"We think the latest reporting season confirms our view that
the worst of market earnings per share downgrades is behind us,"
UBS said in a note.
It forecast year-on-year EPS growth of 8.7 percent for 2012
and 11.3 percent for 2013, versus a decline of 3.9 percent in
2011.
"Cyclically, banks and real estate can still do well as
growth recovers from a near term trough in the first quarter of
2012 while telcos could underperform," UBS said.
It highlighted DBS Group Holdings, CapitaLand Ltd
, UOL Group Ltd, Keppel Corp Ltd,
Sembcorp Industries Ltd, Olam International Ltd
, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd and
Hutchison Port Holdings Ltd as its top picks.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore)
12:49 STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Yamada Green up, UOB eyes earnings
jump
Singapore-listed Chinese mushroom grower, Yamada Green
Resources Ltd, rose as much as 7.3 percent after UOB
Kay Hian forecast its earnings to surge by 50 percent this year.
"Earnings growth momentum is likely to continue for the
second half, particularly so as they have signed on new
exclusive distributors for their mushrooms," the broker said.
Yamada shares rose 7.3 percent to S$0.22, with more than 3.4
million shares traded, nearly seven times the average full-day
volume traded over the last five sessions.
UOB said the Chinese government's plans to allocate 1.2
trillion yuan ($190 billion) to develop the agricultural
industry will also benefit the company.
For company results, click: r.reuters.com/qaz96s
(Reporting by Mark Tay in Singapore)
($1 = 6.3270 Chinese yuan)
12:12 STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-CIMB upgrades Singapore's UOB to
outperform
CIMB Research raised its rating on Singapore's United
Overseas Bank Ltd to outperform from neutral, citing
the stock's minor underperformance after fourth-quarter results.
The brokerage retained its target price of S$19.42. UOB
shares rose 2.5 percent to S$18.46 after rising to the highest
level since September, outperforming rivals.
"We see catalysts from a better first quarter when EU
debt-related losses no longer impinge on P&L (profit and loss)
and another quarter of margin expansion drives topline," CIMB
said.
UOB is up 21 percent so far this year, while DBS Group
Holdings has risen 26 percent and Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp advanced 15 percent.
Last month, UOB reported a 21 percent fall in quarterly
profit due to lack of one-off gains.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore)
11:38 STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-SGX up on launch of trading hubs
Shares of Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) rose as
much as 3.2 percent after the bourse operator outlined moves to
open trading hubs in Chicago and London.
"SGX's initiative is in the right direction in generating
trading interest. Chicago and London are areas where they can
reach out to more foreign investors," said Leng Seng Choon,
co-head of research at DMG & Partners Securities.
SGX shares were up 3 percent at S$7.11, after hitting the
highest intra-day level since March 6. SGX shares were among the
top 10 traded stocks by value in a strong broader
market.
SGX and Eurex are also teaming up to link certain facilities
or data centres to provide participants connectivity to each
other's markets in Singapore and Frankfurt/Main.
For related stories, click: r.reuters.com/zyx96s and
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore)
10:59 STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-OCBC starts Fortune REIT with buy
rating
OCBC Investment Research set a buy rating on
Singapore-listed Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust
with a target price of HK$4.88 ($0.63).
OCBC said the Hong Kong-focused REIT looked quite attractive
as it had a price-to-book ratio of 0.5 times and 2012 fiscal
year dividend yield at around 7.4 percent.
"We are positive on the HK retail sector given the continued
growth of the economies of HK and mainland China. Rents will
continue to climb to catch up with the rapid rise of retail
property prices since 2009," OCBC said in a report.
Fortune REIT shares were up 0.25 percent at HK$4.0. The REIT
has a portfolio of 16 retail malls and properties in Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore)
($1 = 7.7593 Hong Kong dollars)
10:38 STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Kim Eng bullish on Singapore's Lian
Beng
Maybank Kim Eng expects a higher valuation for Singapore
property developer, Lian Beng, due to the spin-off and
listing of its subsidiaries in Taiwan.
"Buy now and be rewarded by the imminent Taiwan listing of
Lian Beng's subsidiaries and potential special dividends of up
to 1.6 cents per share," the broker said and maintained its
price target of S$0.62.
Lian Beng shares rose 2.6 percent to S$0.40. Kim Eng
estimates its fair valuation could rise to S$0.71 from S$0.62.
The broker expects Lian Beng to raise about S$29 million
from the expected sale of a 30 percent stake in the
subsidiaries.
(Reporting by Mark Tay in Singapore)
08:40 STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Singapore index futures rise 0.9 pct
Singapore MSCI March futures gained 0.9 percent on
Wednesday, indicating a higher start for the Straits Times Index
.
Both Tokyo and Seoul shares rallied in early trade to fresh
seven-month highs, tracking U.S. stocks which posted their best
day of the year after a slightly stronger economic outlook from
the Federal Reserve and upbeat retail sales data.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei rose 1.9 percent, while the
Korea Composite Stock Price Index advanced 1.2 percent.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore)
