Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BaML) raised its target price on Singapore-listed shipbuilder Yangzijiang to S$2.12 from S$2.08, citing a potential rise in orders for large containership orders from mid-2012.

It maintained its buy rating on Yangzijiang. The shares were up 1.5 percent at S$1.385, and have soared 52 percent this year.

BaML said the company could see its first rig building contract wins in the second half of the year, helped by support from the Chinese government.

It also noted that shipbreaking, where ships are broken up for scrap recycling, could also see a boom amid low freight rates, as 27 percent of dry bulk carriers globally will be 20 year or older in the next five years.

0845 STOCKS NEWS ASEAN-Singapore index futures trade higher

Singapore MSCI March futures SSGc1 edged 0.1 percent up on Friday, indicating a higher opening for the Straits Times Index .

Asian shares steadied on Friday and the dollar took a breather after its recent broad rally spurred some profit taking, but a fresh batch of data suggesting the U.S. economy may be picking up momentum underpinned investor sentiment.

