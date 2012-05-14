KUALA LUMPUR May 14 Kenanga Research raised
its target price on Kimlun Corp Bhd to 2.07 ringgit
per share after the builder won a 148.5 million ringgit
construction project to build apartments last Friday.
"We tweaked our fiscal year ending Dec 31, 2012 (FY2012) and
FY2013 earning forecast higher by seven and 23 percent,
respectively, as we have factored in additional contract
replenishment in FY2012 and maintain our 500 million worth of
new contract assumption in FY2013," the broker said in a
research note on Monday.
Maintaining outperform on the counter, Kenanga said it was
satisfied with Kimlun's contract flow in FY2012 thus far and it
believed Kimlun could be able to secure more contracts in the
period of six to 12 months.
By 10.00am (0200 GMT), Kimlun's shares rose 0.64 percent to
1.57 ringgit per share, outperforming the Malaysian benchmark
stock index that dropped 0.16 percent.
1002 (0202 GMT)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui in Kuala Lumpur;
yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com)
****************************************************************
09:40 STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-Maybank IB upgrades Kinsteel to
buy
Maybank IB Research upgraded Kinsteel Bhd to buy
as it expected the steel manufacturer to turn around in its
upcoming earnings result on lower iron ore cost and better local
sales.
"After posting losses in the past six quarters and the
inventory write-down of 94 million ringgit in the fourth quarter
of last year, we expect the company to turn profitable in the
first quarter of this year," the broker said in a research note
on Monday.
Maintaining a target price of 49 sen on the counter, Maybank
IB said Kinsteel's margins should recover given that iron ore
pellet cost had fallen by 15 percent quarter on quarter while
steel average selling price had risen by 10 percent.
"Additionally, the sales volume at its downstream division
(steel bars and rods) has also seen some improvement," it added.
By 9.33am (0133 GMT), Kisteel shares dropped 1.19 percent,
underperforming the Malaysian benchmark stock index that
dropped 0.20 percent.
0935 (0135 GMT)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui in Kuala Lumpur;
yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com)