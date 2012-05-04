Kenanga Research raised its target price on MBM Resources
Bhd to 6.57 ringgit ($2.17) per share from 5.38
ringgit previously, citing stronger earnings outlook ahead for
the Malaysian auto parts maker on the back of its expansion
plans.
"We believe in the potential for MBM to grow into a
significant auto parts player that would complement its existing
manufacturing division," the broker said in a research note on
Friday.
Maintaining an outperform call on couter, Kenanga said MBM
offered operational cost efficiency that benefits the entire
group in cost savings.
As of 0211 GMT, MBM shares rose 1.77 percent against the
Malaysian benchmark stock index that inched up 0.35
percent.
1012 (0212 GMT)
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu in Kuala Lumpur;
anuradha.raghu@thomsonreuters.com)
0931 STOCKS NEWS MALAYSIA-RHB upgrades Fajarbaru to
outperform
RHB Research upgraded Fajarbaru Builder Group Bhd
to outperform with a higher fair value of 1.10 ringgit per share
following the latter's fifth key construction contract win this
fiscal year ending June 30, 2012 (FY2012).
The broker raised Fajarbaru's FY2013-2014 net profit
forecasts by 11-15 percent, having reflected 668 million new
jobs in FY2012 as compared with 368 million a year earlier.
"Fajarbaru's valuations have become attractive after the
latest earnings upgrade," RHB said in a research note on Friday.
The company announced on Thursday it secured a 299.8 million
contract to construct and commission the depot and power
substation for the Malaysia's Ampang light rail transit
extension project.
By 927am (0127 GMT), Fajarbaru's shares climbed 0.53
percent, outperforming the Malaysia's benchmark stock index
that rose 0.22 percent.
0928 (0128 GMT)
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui in Kuala Lumpur;
yantoultra.ngui@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 3.0318 Malaysian ringgits)