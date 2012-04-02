Maybank Kim Eng initiated coverage of Singapore's precision
engineering firm Amtek Engineering Ltd with a buy
rating and a target price of S$1.09.
Amtek shares were up 3.5 percent at S$0.74, and have gained
25 percent so far this year.
However, Amtek's shares are still below their initial
public offering price of S$1.30, and Maybank recommended
investors to accumulate the shares, as earnings are expected to
recover from the middle of this year.
Although Amtek trades at lower valuations compared to its
other contract manufacturing peers, the company stands out for
its high return on equity and dividend yield, as well as the
potential for margin expansion, said Maybank.
"A conscious effort to focus on high margin business
segments could translate into opportunities for margin expansion
for Amtek," the broker said.
10:30 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-UOB downgrades Wheelock to hold
UOB Kay Hian cut its rating on Wheelock Properties
(Singapore) Ltd to hold from buy and retained its
target price at S$2.00, citing a rally in its shares this year
and a cloudy outlook for luxury homes.
Shares of Wheelock were 0.5 percent lower at S$1.875, and
have gained 24 percent so far this year.
At Wheelock's current share price, UOB estimates the market
has priced in expectations of a possible privatisation of the
company.
Despite a pick up in overall Singapore's home sales in the
first two months of the year, sentiment in the luxury market
segment remain depressed and may hurt Wheelock, whose entire
residential project inventory in Singapore is in the high-end,
UOB said in a note.
The broker said foreigners, who account for about 30-50
percent of buyers in the luxury segment, are likely to remain on
the sidelines amid volatile global economic conditions and
additional buyer stamp duties in Singapore.
09:56 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB starts Super Group at
outperform
CIMB Research initiated coverage of Singapore's Super Group
Ltd, which makes instant beverages, with an outperform
rating and a target price of S$2.37.
Shares of Super were 1.1 percent higher at S$1.825 and have
surged 39 percent so far this year.
"Super offers great exposure to the rapidly-growing middle
classes in difficult to penetrate Southeast Asian markets like
Myanmar, where it is the top seller of instant coffee," CIMB
said in a report.
The company has also partnered key local players such as
Petra in Indonesia and San Miguel in the Philippines to tap on
their distribution networks, CIMB said.
The brokerage expects Super's return on equity to improve,
helped by rapid growth in its ingredients segment.
08:51 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures signal positive
start
Singapore index futures rose 0.3 percent, indicating a
positive start for the benchmark Straits Times Index,
buoyed by stronger-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data.
Asian shares kicked off the second quarter in positive
territory on Monday as risk appetite returned, with the MSCI's
broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rising 0.5 percent.
