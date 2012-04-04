Shares of AusGroup Ltd, which provides services to the oil and gas and mining industries, rose as much as 9.2 percent on Wednesday on expectations of higher valuations following listing plans by peer Ci v mec Ltd, analysts said.

AusGroup has operations in Australia and parts of Southeast Asia. Australian firm Civmec provides construction and heavy engineering services to the oil and gas, mining and other sectors.

Civmec filed a preliminary prospectus with the Monetary Authority of Singapore last month.

"If Civmec lists at a higher valuation, there is expectation that AusGroup shares could also trade higher," said Jason Saw, an analyst at DMG & Partners Securities.

AusGroup shares were up 5.3 percent at S$0.40 on volume of 58 million shares, 15 times the average full-day volume traded over the past 30 days.

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;

12:42 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB ups StarHub's dividend, earnings forecast

CIMB upgraded its earnings per share (EPS) estimates for StarHub Ltd STAR.SI on expectations the city-state's second largest telco will raise dividend per share (DPS) payout as it had more cash than it needs.

"We now assume StarHub will raise its quarterly DPS from 5 Singapore cents to 5.5 cents from the third and fourth quarter of 2012 and 6 cents from first quarter of 2013," CIMB said in a report.

The broker said StarHub is ripe for a capital reduction or a higher dividend payout due to its under-leveraged balance sheet with a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 0.6 times, substantially below its target of 1.5 times.

StarHub's free cash flow per share is projected to rise from 16.6 cents per share in 2011 financial year to 22 cents in 2012 and 29 cents in 2013, CIMB said.

StarHub, the dominant player in Singapore's pay-TV and broadband market, reported a 9 percent rise in its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for October-December. That compared with a 7 percent EBITDA fall for the Singapore operations of Singapore Telecommunications Ltd STEL.SI.

StarHub shares had risen by more than 8 percent so far this year, underperforming the 13 percent gain in the broader Singapore index.

(Reporting by Harry Suhartono in Singapore;

12:04 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Cordlife shares expensive-Kim Eng

Cord blood and tissue banking service provider Cordlife Group Ltd looks expensive versus peers after its shares surged 37 percent from their issue price on the first day of trading, Maybank Kim Eng said.

Cordlife trades at 20 times its price-to-earnings ratio for the year ended June 2011, compared to 10-11 times for China Cord Blood Corp CO.N and Cryosite Ltd CTE.AX, the broker said.

"We believe that share price may start to retreat after the initial euphoria," it said in a note.

Cordlife's shares were 0.7 percent lower at S$0.73, but are 47 percent above the IPO price of S$0.495.

Kim Eng said Cordlife generates a stable annual cash flow of about S$5 million, and may acquire businesses in developing markets as it has the right of first refusal to buy Australia's Cordlife Ltd CBB.AX cord blood banking operations in Indonesia, the Philippines and India.

(Reporting by Leonard How in Singapore;

10:58 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-DBS likes recovery plays, offshore stocks

DBS Vickers advised investors in the small and mid-cap sector to pick recovery plays and stocks with strong ASEAN domestic consumption drivers, as well as offshore and marine stocks benefiting from high oil prices.

So far this year, the FT ST Small Cap index has risen 18 percent, while the FT ST Mid Cap has added 19 percent, outperforming a 14 percent gain in the broader Straits Times Index.

DBS favoured electronics firm Venture Corp Ltd, vegetable processor China Minzhong Food Corp Ltd and budget carrier Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd.

"With crude oil hovering over US$120 a barrel, the most obvious way to play oil is to buy oil-related equities benefitting from higher crude price and the resulting surge in offshore support activities," the brokerage said in a note.

Ezion Holdings Ltd, CH Offshore Ltd and ASL Marine Holdings Ltd are its top picks in the sector.

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;

10:06 STOCK NEWS SINGAPORE-Three stocks set to gain from Myanmar-DMG

Broker DMG & Partners Securities said Singapore-listed petroleum firm Interra Resources Ltd, property developer Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd and instant coffee maker Super Group Ltd could offer investors opportunities in slowly re-emerging Myanmar.

On Wednesday, Yoma shares were traded at S$0.495, Interra S$0.325 and Super S$1.86.

"The lifting of sanctions could boost regional growth and intra-ASEAN trade and investment. In addition, the domestic consumer market is expected to grow rapidly, creating a fast-growing market for exports of goods and services," DMG said.

The broker maintained a buy rating and a S$2.08 target price on Super.

Myanmar President Thein Sein said on Tuesday landmark by-elections at the weekend, swept by pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party, were carried out successfully. That signalled acceptance of a result that will boost the political clout of his party's biggest rival.

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;

8:41 STOCK NEWS SINGAPORE-Singapore index futures slip

Singapore index futures fell 0.2 percent on Wednesday, indicating a lower start for the benchmark Straits Times Index.

Asian shares eased on Wednesday after the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting suggested that further stimulus measures were less likely, leaving investors looking for more clues over the global growth outlook.

($1 = 1.2544 Singapore dollars)