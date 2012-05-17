CIMB Research has upgraded its rating on Singapore's banking
sector to overweight from neutral, citing better-than-expected
first quarter results due to higher trading income and lower
credit provisioning.
"All posted results that exceeded expectations, boosted by
record interest income, decent fee income growth and, most of
all, strong trading and insurance performance," CIMB said.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's net profit beat
expectations by 25 percent, while DBS Group Holdings
exceeded expectations by 19 percent and UOB beat net profit
forecasts by 10 percent, CIMB said in a report.
It added that the asset quality of banks remain sound, as
provisions fell in January-March with non-performing loans as a
proportion of total loans were flat.
DBS, Southeast Asia's largest lender, remains CIMB's top
pick as it believes the bank has the highest earnings quality in
the sector.
DBS posted the strongest growth in fee income in the first
quarter, which is more recurring and higher in quality as
compared to the more volatile trading and insurance
contributions.
UOB is CIMB's second pick in the sector, and it has an
outperform rating with a target price of S$20.17. CIMB also has
an outperform rating on OCBC with a target price of S$10.35.
DBS shares were 0.15 percent higher at S$13.60, and have
risen about 18 percent since the start of the year. UOB shares
were 0.7 percent up at S$18.13, and have climbed 18.7 percent
since the start of the year.
Shares of OCBC rose 1.2 percent to S$8.70, and have gained
11 percent since the start of the year. The benchmark Straits
Times index has risen about 7.5 percent this year.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)