(Adds complete name of Overseas Union Enterprise in table)
As Singapore restricts the number of foreign workers to
address concerns about jobs and costs, CIMB highlighted the
decreased dependency of the city-state's companies on the local
economy and upgraded its rating on the stock market.
"Reduced housing needs, persistent inflation and an
acceleration of new industries are the consequences, not
necessarily bad for stocks as Singapore Inc has ventured
overseas," Singapore-based Kenneth Ng, head of research at CIMB
said in a report titled "Frankenstein in Asia's El Dorado."
"With decent valuations, we upgrade Singapore to overweight
from trading buy."
Costs are rising relentlessly in the wealthy but small
island of just 5.2 million people, a third of them foreigners,
and Singapore plans to spend billions of dollars more in areas
such as healthcare and public transport.
Differentiating the economy from the stock market, CIMB said
any expected weakness would be a buying opportunity and that
Singapore was a bet on the health of Asia.
"We see this period of weakness as a useful phase to add
stocks. We tilt to cyclicals at reasonable value," the brokerage
said.
Its top picks for this year are:
- Capitaland Ltd
- CapitaCommercial Trust
- DBS Group Holdings Ltd
- Ezion Holdings Ltd
- Genting Hong Kong Ltd
- Genting Singapore PLC
- Global Logistics Properties Ltd
- Indofood Agri Resources Ltd
- Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd
- Sembcorp Industries Ltd
For related stories, click:
1300 (0500 GMT)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga in Singapore;
anshuman.daga.thomsonreuters.com)