OCBC Investment Research has initiated coverage on
CapitaRetail China Trust (CRCT) with a buy rating and
price target of S$1.44 a unit.
CRCT, which owns malls in China, was last traded at S$1.265,
down 0.8 percent from Thursday. The trust has gained about 10
percent so far this year.
OCBC said CRCT offers growth through both acquisition and
asset enhancement.
Its mall, which are positioned as one-stop family-oriented
shopping, dining and entertainment destinations for areas with
large population catchment, also benefit from rising
consumption.
From 2011 fiscal year figures, CRCT's portfolio has an
average property yield of 6.5 percent based on book valuation,
which OCBC said is attractive compared to Singapore retail
property yields of around 5-6 percent.
"Consumption is likely to overtake investment as China's
largest driver of growth in 2012 for the first time in over a
decade," OCBC said.
1132 (0332 GMT)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;
eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)
***********************************************************
09:35 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Singapore shares drop to 4-mth
low
(Adds move in commodity stocks)
Singapore shares fell to a four-month low early on Friday,
in line with the regional trend, weighed by concerns about an
escalating banking crisis in Spain, political uncertainty in
Greece and sluggish economic data from the United States.
The Straits Times Index .FTSTI dropped as much as 1.9
percent to around 2,769 points, the lowest since Jan 17. MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
shed 2.2 percent.
The biggest drag on the index were local banks DBS Group
Holdings, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and
United Overseas Bank.
Commodities stocks were hit hard. Wilmar International
and Golden Agri-Resources fell more than 4
percent each, while Olam International gave up 2.3
percent.
0927 (0127 GMT)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;
eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)
***********************************************************
08:41 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures down 1.7 pct
Singapore index futures fell 1.7 percent early on
Friday, indicating a weak start for the benchmark Straits Times
Index.
Tokyo and Seoul shares are down sharply,
weighed by concerns about an escalating banking crisis in Spain
and political uncertainty in Greece.
0839 (0039)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;
eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)