CIMB Research lowered its price target on CSE Global Ltd
to S$0.89 from S$0.90 but kept its outperform rating
on the systems integrator for the global oil industry, citing
first-quarter results that met expectations and set up the
company for earnings improvements later in the year.
Shares of CSE were up 1.5 percent at S$0.705 but have fallen
6 percent so far this year, in line with the broader market
.
CSE announced on Thursday a 0.4 percent seasonal rise to its
first-quarter net profit of S$12.6 million ($10 million), which
formed 22 percent of CIMB's full-year forecast.
The group also had higher operating costs for the quarter,
although they were offset by lower administrative costs. This
was due to a lower-than-expected gross margin of 31.4 percent,
caused by the recognition of S$9 million zero-margin revenue
from two telecoms projects in the Middle East, CIMB said.
10:41 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Brokers upgrade Noble after
results
Several brokers upgraded their ratings on Noble Group Ltd
, citing an improved outlook after the Singapore-listed
commodities company posted its first-quarter results.
Noble shares were down 0.9 percent at S$1.16 at 0236 GMT,
but have gained 2.2 percent so far this year.
CIMB Research said a strong rebound in Noble's energy and
metals, minerals and ores segment more than offset seasonal
weakness from its agricultural division in its first quarter.
Noble will be a beneficiary of improving economies and new
Chief Executive Yusuf Alireza brings a renewed focus on profits,
CIMB added. It upgraded Noble to "outperform" from "trading buy"
and raised its price target to S$1.42 from S$1.40.
DMG & Partners Securities said it was positive on Noble on
the back of increased confidence in its earnings outlook,
stronger performance from sugar with the April-December
production cycle and potentially better crushing margins in
China.
The broker upgraded Noble to "buy" from "neutral" and lifted
its price target to S$1.60 from S$1.30.
Noble posted a 46 percent fall in first-quarter net profit
on Thursday, dragged down by losses on supply chain assets.
13:04 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-UE E&C falls after OCBC cuts
target price
Shares of UE E&C Ltd fell 6 percent to S$0.55
after OCBC Investment Research cut its target price on the
Singapore construction and engineering firm to S$0.71 from
S$0.82, while keeping its "buy" rating.
The broker said UE E&C could be hurt if labour costs rise,
given the Singapore government's stricter foreign manpower quota
for the construction industry.
Shares of UE E&C have gained about 43 percent so far this
year.
The construction firm saw an improvement in overall gross
margins for its first quarter, but this could go down if labour
costs rise, OCBC said.
UE E&C reported on Thursday a 19 percent year-on-year fall
in first-quarter net profit to S$4 million, mainly due to lower
contribution from existing projects, the broker said in a
report.
08:41 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures down 0.2 pct
Singapore index futures fell 0.2 percent on Friday,
indicating the benchmark Straits Times Index is likely
to open down.
Asian shares retreated early on Friday, spooked by
JPMorgan's $2 billion huge loss from a failed hedging
strategy, with investors warily watching political turmoil in
the euro zone as they await new Chinese data for clues on its
growth outlook.
