US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
Singapore index futures dipped 0.38 percent, indicating a weak start for the benchmark Straits Times Index.
Seoul shares opened slightly lower with shipbuilders leading declines, while Japan's Nikkei edged lower as investors locked in profits on Friday.
0844 (0044 GMT)
(Reporting by Mark Tay in Singapore; mark.tay.thomsonreuters.com) (Reporting By Mark Tay)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.