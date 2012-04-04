Singapore index futures fell 0.2 percent on Wednesday, indicating a lower start for the benchmark Straits Times Index .

Asian shares eased on Wednesday after the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting suggested that further stimulus measures were less likely, leaving investors looking for more clues over global growth outlook.

