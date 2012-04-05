Singapore index futures were flat on Thursday, indicating a lacklustre start for the benchmark Straits Times Index.

Seoul and Tokyo shares opened lower on Thursday, weighed down by a weak Spanish debt auction and dashed hopes of further U.S. stimulus. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent, while the Nikkei shed 0.8 percent.

