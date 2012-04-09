Singapore index futures are 0.9 percent lower early on Monday, indicating a weak start for the benchmark Straits Times Index.

Asian shares fell on Monday as a sharp slowdown in U.S. jobs growth raised concerns about the strength of the world's largest economy, making investors cautious ahead of more U.S. data and earnings as well as figures from China due this week.

0845 (0045 GMT)

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore; eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)