Singapore index futures were down 0.1 percent early on Tuesday, indicating a lower start for the benchmark Straits Times Index.

Two major bourses in Asia opened higher on Tuesday with Nikkei index rising 0.5 percent and Korea Composite Stock Price Index gaining 0.1 percent.

However, investors are likely to a keep an eye on trade data from China, the world's second-largest economy.

0840 (0040 GMT)

