US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
Singapore index futures are currently down by about 1 percent, signalling a weak start for the benchmark Straits Times Index on Wednesday.
Asian shares were lower in early trade, as uncertainty over global growth prospects, and resurfacing worries about debt restructuring in the euro zone, prompted investors to continue trimming their risk exposures.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.