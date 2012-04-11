Singapore index futures are currently down by about 1 percent, signalling a weak start for the benchmark Straits Times Index on Wednesday.

Asian shares were lower in early trade, as uncertainty over global growth prospects, and resurfacing worries about debt restructuring in the euro zone, prompted investors to continue trimming their risk exposures.

(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)