US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
Singapore index futures rose 1 percent early on Friday, indicating a strong start for the benchmark Straits Times Index .
Asian shares rose on Friday on better-than-expected demand for Italian sovereign debt, shrugging off a rocket launch by North Korea before the market open that South Korean officials said had failed.
0850 (0050 GMT)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore; eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.