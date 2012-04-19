BRIEF-Eros Now announces strategic partnership with Smartron
* Says announced a strategic partnership with Smartron, a Sachin Tendulkar-backed India-based IoT startup
Singapore's Index Futures inched up 0.09 percent early on Thursday, indicating the benchmark Straits Times Index would open slightly higher.
Asian shares moved in a narrow range on Thursday after the previous day's rally as investors grew cautious ahead of a key Spanish bond sale that would test the market's risk appetite as concerns mounted over the euro zone's debt crisis.
0838 (0038 GMT)
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono in Singapore; harry.suhartono@thomsonreuters.com)
* New Delhi has committed $500 million to Gulf of Oman project