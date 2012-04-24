Singapore index futures were up 0.03 percent, indicating a weak start for the benchmark Straits Times Index .

Asian shares fell on Tuesday as political uncertainty and disappointing data in Europe raised fears the euro zone could struggle to push through austerity measures and may stay in recession until late in the year.

0839 (0039 GMT)

