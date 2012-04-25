(Refiles to fix headline)

Singapore index futures was 0.7 percent higher, signalling a positive start for the benchmark Straits Times Index.

Asian shares rose on Wednesday as firm U.S. corporate earnings, signs of an improving U.S. housing market, and healthy demand for euro zone sovereign debt stoked risk appetite, while focus shifted to the Federal Reserve's meeting.

