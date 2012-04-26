Singapore index futures inched up 0.1 percent, indicating a weak start for the benchmark Straits Times Index .

Asian shares gained on Thursday, retaining positive momentum as the Federal Reserve reassured markets that it will keep its very accommodative stance to support growth, and optimism grew over strong corporate earnings after Apple Inc's robust results.

