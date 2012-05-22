Singapore index futures rose 1 percent early on Tuesday, indicating a higher start for the benchmark Straits Times Index.

Asian markets kept gains on Tuesday after reclaiming some ground to move off lows for the year the day before, as hopes grew that Europe would embark on fresh action to address its debt crisis while promoting growth.

0847 (0147 GMT)

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore; eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Chris Gallagher)