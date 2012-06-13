Singapore index futures fell 0.2 percent, indicating the benchmark Straits Times Index may open down.

Asian shares rose on Wednesday, following gains in European and U.S. markets where bargain hunters bought beaten down stocks, but markets remained vulnerable to the euro zone's debt woes as Spanish yields hit record highs on worries over banks.

0839 (0039 GMT)

(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)