Singapore index futures were 0.2 percent higher, indicating a slightly positive start for the benchmark Straits Times Index.

Asian shares edged up on Friday, and the euro held most of the previous session's gains, as nervous investors took comfort from plans for coordinated action by major central banks to stabilise markets if Sunday's election in Greece results in turmoil.

(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)