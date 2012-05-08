BRIEF-Hindustan Copper says co gets notice from India Resources for termination of Surda mine ops
* Says received notice from India Resources Limited, special purpose vehicle of Eastern Goldfields Ltd
Singapore index futures gained 0.3 percent early on Tuesday, indicating a higher start for the benchmark Straits Times Index.
Asian shares and riskier assets recovered on Tuesday from the previous day's plunge as sentiment improved on hopes Spain would use public funds to bolster its struggling banks. But wariness remained over Greece.
0844 (0044 GMT)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore; eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says received notice from India Resources Limited, special purpose vehicle of Eastern Goldfields Ltd
June 8 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday after the European Central Bank left rates unchanged but adopted a more hawkish tone, while investors awaited a testimony by former FBI Director James Comey.