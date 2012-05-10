Singapore index futures fell 0.2 percent early on Thursday, signaling a lacklustre start for the Straits Times Index as weak corporate earnings from heavyweights like Singapore Airlines looked set to weigh.

Asian shares were also down as sentiment took a hit from mounting worries about the health of Spanish banks and deepening political chaos in Greece that put the country at risk of insolvency and an exit from the euro.

0836 (0036 GMT)

(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)