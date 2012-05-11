BRIEF-State Bank of India says concluded QIP of 150 bln rupees
* Says State Bank of India has concluded QIP of INR 150 billion which was launched on 5th June 2017
Singapore index futures fell 0.2 percent on Friday, indicating the benchmark Straits Times Index is likely to open down.
Asian shares retreated early on Friday, spooked by JPMorgan's $2 billion huge loss from a failed hedging strategy, with investors warily watching political turmoil in the euro zone as they await new Chinese data for clues on its growth outlook.
For related story click
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says State Bank of India has concluded QIP of INR 150 billion which was launched on 5th June 2017
LONDON, June 9 European stocks futures opened a touch higher on Friday after a shock UK election result looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil, with Prime Minister Theresa May's party on course to lose its majority.