BRIEF-White Organic Agro says to consider setting up unit in middle east region
* Says board to consider setting up a unit / subsidiary of company in middle east region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Singapore index futures were 0.6 percent lower, indicating a negative opening for the benchmark Straits Times Index.
Asian shares fell on Wednesday after Greek politicians failed to form a government, setting the stage for a June election that could raise the risk of Greece abandoning the euro and deepening the euro zone's debt crisis.
0839 (0039 GMT)
HONG KONG, June 9 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on Friday, even though the outcome of the UK election suggests the country face a hung parliament, which may throw it into a fresh political turmoil.