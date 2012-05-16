Singapore index futures were 0.6 percent lower, indicating a negative opening for the benchmark Straits Times Index.

Asian shares fell on Wednesday after Greek politicians failed to form a government, setting the stage for a June election that could raise the risk of Greece abandoning the euro and deepening the euro zone's debt crisis.

0839 (0039 GMT)

