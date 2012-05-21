Singapore index futures rose 0.3 percent early on Monday, indicating a higher start for the benchmark Straits Times Index .

Asian markets remained cautious on Monday despite world leaders calling for Greece to stay in the euro zone and for Europe to balance austerity with growth, with investors unwilling to take risks before Greek elections next month.

0837 (0037 GMT)

(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore; eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)