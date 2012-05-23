US STOCKS-Wall St gains on Comey relief; energy down with crude
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P 500 up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.28 pct (Updates prices, comment; changes byline)
Singapore index futures fell 0.8 percent early on Wednesday, indicating a lower start for the benchmark Straits Times Index.
Seoul shares fell 1.3 percent, Australian shares retreated 1.1 percent, and Tokyo shares lost 1 percent in early Asian trading.
0848 (0048 GMT)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore; eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P 500 up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.28 pct (Updates prices, comment; changes byline)
* Oil falls over 4 pct after build-up in U.S. crude inventories