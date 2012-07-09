Maybank Kim Eng downgraded casino operator Genting Singapore
to 'hold' from 'buy' and cut its target price to
S$1.40 from S$2.00, after the government proposed to toughen its
casino laws.
By 0204 GMT, Genting shares were 1.1 percent lower at
S$1.39, and have fallen about 8 percent since the start of the
year, compared to a 12 percent rise in the Straits Times Index
.
The proposed amendments to Singapore's Casino Control Act
will likely be detrimental to Genting's VIP volumes, if passed,
Maybank said.
The brokerage also said if international marketing agent
(IMA) commissions, which the casino regulator may be empowered
to cap, are set below regional averages, IMAs will encourage
their VIPs to gamble elsewhere.
Part of the proposed amendments will allow also the
regulator to impose a fine of up to 10 percent of annual
revenues generated by operators Las Vegas Sands and
Genting, local media reported on Saturday.
For related story, click
1004 (0404 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
9:43 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB cuts Petra Foods target
price
CIMB Research lowered its target price for cocoa company
Petra Foods Ltd to S$2.04 from S$2.34 and kept its
'underperform' rating on the stock, citing potentially lower
processing margins.
Shares of Petra Foods were flat at S$2.46 by 0130 GMT. They
have surged 33 percent since the start of the year, compared
with the Thomson Reuters Asia Pacific ex Japan Food Processing
Index's 2.3 percent rise.
"There has been a flurry of downstream investments in
Indonesia from domestic and international players following an
imposition of export taxes on cocoa beans, aimed at encouraging
value-added downstream production," said CIMB in a report.
Indonesia's grinding capacity is expected to jump 43 percent
in 2012 on new installations, according to the Indonesian Cocoa
Industry Association, and CIMB expects capacity to grow another
28 percent to 500,000 metric tonnes by 2013, tipping the
industry into oversupply.
The new capacity will stiffen competition and erode the
margins of processors such as Petra Foods, CIMB said.
0936 (0136 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)