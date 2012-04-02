Singapore index futures rose 0.3 percent, indicating a positive start for the benchmark Straits Times Index, buoyed by stronger-than-expected Chinese manufacturing data.

Asian shares kicked off the second quarter in positive territory on Monday as risk appetite returned, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rising 0.5 percent.

0850 (0050 GMT)

(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok.thomsonreuters.com)