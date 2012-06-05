US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
Singapore index futures were up 0.6 percent on Tuesday, indicating the benchmark Straits Times Index may open higher.
Asian shares and commodities staged a mild recovery on Tuesday, with stocks holding at around 2012 lows, as investors looked to European policymakers and the wider G7 to take decisive action to address the worsening euro zone crisis.
0843 (0043 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.