CIMB Research said, amid volatile markets, Singapore real
estate investment trusts (S-REITs) are compelling due to
attractive yield spreads, a stable outlook and defensive
property portfolios and debt profiles.
CIMB said it prefers office S-REITs due to their relative
valuations and a bottoming of the office cycle. Office
landlords' bargaining positions have strengthened on sustained
strong occupancy, rental stability and leasing take-up.
CIMB maintained its overweight rating on the S-REITs sector.
Its top picks are Suntec REIT, CapitaCommercial Trust
and Frasers Commercial Trust.
09:35 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Singapore shares drop to 4-mth
low
Singapore shares fell to a four-month low early on Friday,
in line with the regional trend, weighed by concerns about an
escalating banking crisis in Spain, political uncertainty in
Greece and sluggish economic data from the United States.
The Straits Times Index dropped as much as 1.9
percent to around 2,769 points, the lowest since Jan 17. MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
shed 2.2 percent.
The biggest drag on the index were local banks DBS Group
Holdings, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and
United Overseas Bank.
Commodities stocks were hit hard. Wilmar International
and Golden Agri-Resources fell more than 4
percent each, while Olam International gave up 2.3
percent.
08:41 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures down 1.7 pct
Singapore index futures fell 1.7 percent early on
Friday, indicating a weak start for the benchmark Straits Times
Index.
Tokyo and Seoul shares are down sharply,
weighed by concerns about an escalating banking crisis in Spain
and political uncertainty in Greece.
