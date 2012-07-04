Singapore shares rose for the sixth straight session,
extending an impressive rally as improved confidence in risky
assets stoked gains in global equities.
Southeast Asia's largest property developer, Capitaland Ltd
figured among the day's biggest gainers with a 2.1
percent rise, taking the year-to-date increase to 30 percent.
Banks and property developers have been at the forefront of
the market rally this year, supported by a robust earnings
outlook and strong property demand.
The main Straits Times Index advanced 0.4 percent
to 2,957.3 by midday, after rising to the highest level since
early May. Advancing stocks trounced losers 2 to 1 in the
broader market. The benchmark has jumped nearly 10 percent from
a five-month low of 2,698.9 hit in early June.
Southeast Asian equities have emerged as one of the best
performing markets in the world so far this year as buoyant
domestic spending counters struggling exports.
Asian shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains for a third
straight session, as investors kept hopes high for more monetary
policy stimulus to support the faltering global economy.
09:47 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-DMG upgrades Sheng Siong to buy
DMG & Partners upgraded supermarket chain operator Sheng
Siong Group Ltd to buy from neutral and raised its
target price to S$0.51 from S$0.45, citing an expected strong
dividend payout.
At 0133 GMT, shares of Sheng Siong were up 2.3 percent at
S$0.44, and have remained unchanged so far this year, compared
to the FT Small Cap Index's 14.4 percent gain.
The brokerage said it expects Sheng Siong to keep dividend
payout at 90 percent versus its previous estimate of 50 percent,
given it has no large capital expenditure plans in the near term
and a positive working capital cycle.
DMG also raised its 2012-2013 earnings estimates for Sheng
Siong by about 0.8 percent to 1.5 percent, as two new stores are
slated to open this month, increasing its gross floor area by 10
percent this year.
9:25 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC raises Golden Agri target
price
OCBC Investment Research raised its target price for palm
oil firm Golden Agri-Resources Ltd to S$0.81 from
S$0.74 and kept its 'buy' rating, citing a possible recovery in
crude palm oil (CPO) prices.
By 0114 GMT, Golden Agri shares were flat at S$0.72, and
have gained 0.7 percent since the start of the year,
underperforming the benchmark Straits Times Index's 12
percent rise.
Golden Agri, the second largest palm oil plantation owner in
the world, stands to benefit from a rebound in CPO prices, OCBC
said.
"We believe that a recovery of CPO prices is likely, given
the concerns over the impact of a prolonged drought in the U.S.
mid-west, affecting the potential supply of soybean crop," OCBC
said in a report.
Soybean and CPO prices have a strong correlation of 0.85,
indicating that CPO prices will likely mirror a rise in soybean
prices, it added.
