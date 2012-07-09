Singapore's benchmark gauge tracked losses in Asian markets,
with property developer Capitaland and rig builder
Sembcorp Marine both declining nearly 3 percent,
giving up some of the stellar gains seen so far this year.
By midday, the Straits Times Index was down 1.1
percent at 2,945.9 after notching up a 6 percent rally over the
past eight sessions. It has risen more than 11 percent so far
this year, with property developers and banks figuring among the
big gainers.
Asian shares and the euro fell on Monday as sluggish U.S.
jobs data and cooling inflation in China deepened worries about
slowing global economic growth.
For the Singapore market, strategists have been recommending
defensive plays such as high-yielding stocks and real estate
investment trusts in a wobbly global economic environment.
In Asia Pacific, Singapore's broader market is stacking up
well on earnings momentum. The city-state's one-month earnings
momentum - analysts' aggregate earnings upgrades minus
downgrades as a total of estimates - stands at 0.1, the top
position in the region along with Philippines and compared with
-0.2 for Asia Pacific, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.
10:42 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Nera falls after privatisation
deal off
Shares of satellite telecom firm Nera Telecommunications Ltd
fell as much as 12 percent after it said its
shareholders had voted against a proposed privatisation offer by
Singapore Technologies Engineering's unit.
By 0233 GMT, shares of Nera were down 10 percent at S$0.40,
with over 7.4 million shares traded, compared to its average
volume of 29.2 times over the last five sessions. Its shares
have fallen about 5 percent so far this year, compared to the FT
ST Fledgling Index's 14 percent rise.
DMG & Partners said shareholders rejected the offer as
NeraTel's shares had surged as high as S$0.50, which was more
than ST Engineering's offer of S$0.45 a share.
NeraTel also reported a better-than-expected 184 percent
jump in first quarter net profit to S$6.5 million, DMG said.
"As such, public investors now believe that the company
could potentially perform better and is worth more than the
offer price," said DMG in a report.
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Maybank downgrades Genting Singapore
to hold
Maybank Kim Eng downgraded casino operator Genting Singapore
to 'hold' from 'buy' and cut its target price to
S$1.40 from S$2.00, after the government proposed to toughen its
casino laws.
By 0204 GMT, Genting shares were 1.1 percent lower at
S$1.39, and have fallen about 8 percent since the start of the
year, compared to a 12 percent rise in the Straits Times Index
.
The proposed amendments to Singapore's Casino Control Act
will likely be detrimental to Genting's VIP volumes, if passed,
Maybank said.
The brokerage also said if international marketing agent
(IMA) commissions, which the casino regulator may be empowered
to cap, are set below regional averages, IMAs will encourage
their VIPs to gamble elsewhere.
Part of the proposed amendments will allow also the
regulator to impose a fine of up to 10 percent of annual
revenues generated by operators Las Vegas Sands and
Genting, local media reported on Saturday.
09:43 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB cuts Petra Foods target
price
CIMB Research lowered its target price for cocoa company
Petra Foods Ltd to S$2.04 from S$2.34 and kept its
'underperform' rating on the stock, citing potentially lower
processing margins.
Shares of Petra Foods were flat at S$2.46 by 0130 GMT. They
have surged 33 percent since the start of the year, compared
with the Thomson Reuters Asia Pacific ex Japan Food Processing
Index's 2.3 percent rise.
"There has been a flurry of downstream investments in
Indonesia from domestic and international players following an
imposition of export taxes on cocoa beans, aimed at encouraging
value-added downstream production," said CIMB in a report.
Indonesia's grinding capacity is expected to jump 43 percent
in 2012 on new installations, according to the Indonesian Cocoa
Industry Association, and CIMB expects capacity to grow another
28 percent to 500,000 metric tonnes by 2013, tipping the
industry into oversupply.
The new capacity will stiffen competition and erode the
margins of processors such as Petra Foods, CIMB said.
