(Corrects ownership of TH Investments in 5th paragraph)
Shares in Intraco Ltd jumped 22 percent to their
highest in more than 11 years after Singapore tycoon Oei Hong
Leong bought a large stake in the materials trading company.
By 0219 GMT, Intraco shares were up 19.8 percent at S$0.695,
their most expensive since November 2000. Over 7.3 million
shares had been traded by that time, compared with a full-day
average volume of 4.9 million over the last five sessions.
Oei bought 20.8 million Intraco shares through the open
market and via a married deal at around S$0.50 per share,
according to a stock exchange filing. Oei now holds a 21 percent
stake in Intraco.
"Retail investors believe Oei spotted an undervalued
company, that's why they are buying into the stock now," said a
local trader.
Intraco also said last week TH Investments Pte Ltd had
bought a 29.89 percent stake in Intraco from Hanwell Holdings
Ltd for about S$18.3 million. TH Investments is owned
by the family controlling crane company Tat Hong Holdings Ltd
.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
8:38 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures up 0.3 pct
Singapore index futures were up 0.3 percent,
signalling a positive start for the benchmark Straits Times
Index.
Asian shares nudged up on Wednesday but were capped by
concerns that Europe's financial strains could intensify without
a global response, as Spain warned that it was being shut out of
credit markets.
0837 (0037 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)