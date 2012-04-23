CIMB Research increased its target price for Mapletree Logistics Trust, which owns warehouses and logistic assets across Asia, to S$1.07 from S$1.00 and kept its outperform rating, citing its acquisition growth potential.

Units of Mapletree were 0.5 percent lower at S$0.97, and have gained 15 percent so far this year.

CIMB said the trust sees more opportunities for acquisitions in existing markets such as South Korea, China and Malaysia, as well as in new markets including Australia, Indonesia and Thailand. The broker expects an increase in rents, with most leases due this year from Singapore and Hong Kong.

It said Mapletree was silent on Australia's Stockland Group's reported potential sale of part of its industrial property portfolio in Australia to sponsor, Mapletree Investments.

Out of 15 brokers tracking Mapletree Logistics, 13 have a buy or strong buy and two have a hold rating.

DMG & Partners Research lowered its target price on luxury hotel operator Stamford Land Corp Ltd to S$0.73 from S$0.78 but maintained its buy rating.

Stamford shares were flat at S$0.555 and have remained steady so far this year.

The broker cut its earnings estimate for Stamford's 2012 fiscal year by 24 percent due to slower residential sales as the remaining units in the firm's Sydney project are larger units priced at around A$10 million ($10 million) each.

But it said Stamford's hotels had seen better occupancies and rates on the back of a buoyant Australian economy and stronger demand from the domestic corporate segment.

DMG said the lapse of a memorandum of understanding for the sale-and-leaseback of Stamford's three hotels in Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide was a near-term setback to the company's efforts to unlock value from its hotel assets.

Maybank Kim Eng Research cut its rating on CapitaCommercial Trust (CCT) CACT.SI to sell from hold and lowered its target price to S$1.06 from S$1.25.

CCT's units were flat at S$1.25, having risen about 18 percent so far this year.

Kim Eng said CCT's average office portfolio rent fell to S$7.45 per square foot (psf) in March from S$7.66 psf in December 2011 and said a quick upturn in office demand is unlikely due to ample supply and the prospect of tepid gross domestic product growth.

"As we do not foresee an imminent upturn in office rents, current valuations appear rich and the 2012 fiscal year yield of 5.9 percent is insufficient to offset sectoral headwinds."

However, UOB Kay Hian raised its target price on CCT to S$1.20 from S$1.15 and kept its hold rating. The broker raised CCT's 2012-2014 distribution per unit forecast by 1-3 percent due to interest savings from debt refinancing.

OCBC Investment Research cut its rating on healthcare real estate investment trust First REIT to hold from buy due to the strong unit price performance this year, but raised its price target to S$0.935 from S$0.89.

First REIT units were down 0.5 percent at S$0.92, having risen 22 percent so far this year.

While the hospitals owned by First REIT and operated by its sponsor, Lippo Karawaci, continued to grow with higher revenue in 2011 fiscal year than a year ago, the growth rates of some of these hospitals have eased partly due to the higher base effect, OCBC said.

OCBC said organic growth for First REIT would likely be relatively stable in 2012 and it expects base rents for the company's Indonesian assets to rise 2 percent.

Singapore index futures rose 0.2 percent early on Monday, indicating the benchmark Straits Times Index .FTSTI would open higher.

Asian shares and the euro steadied on Monday after the IMF secured new funding to prevent the contagion of the euro zone's debt crisis, with investors turning to Chinese data to gauge the market's resilience to risk.

