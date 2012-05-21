Broker Maybank Kim Eng said plunging global markets have made equity valuations attractive again and opportunities for bottom-picking are emerging.

The Straits Times Index was down 0.2 percent at 2,774.10 points, having lost around 9 percent since touching a year-high of 3,035.78 on March 16.

The broker's top picks are rig builders Keppel Corp Ltd and Sembcorp Marine Ltd, contract manufacturer Venture Corp Ltd, property firms CapitaLand Ltd, Keppel Land and CapitaMalls Asia Ltd, as well as CapitaMall Trust and Ascendas REIT.

Maybank said it selected these stocks on the basis of their price-to-book value and, in the case of the REITs, their distribution per unit yield curve.

Shares of Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd fell nearly 4 percent on Monday after the budget carrier swung to a fourth-quarter net loss from a net profit a year earlier and warned of a challenging business environment.

Tiger shares dipped as much as 3.9 percent to S$0.615, underperforming the FT ST Small Cap Index which lost 0.1 percent. Tiger stock has dropped around 3 percent so far this year.

Tiger posted a net loss of S$16.4 million ($12.9 million) for the three months ended March, compared to a net profit of S$1.4 million a year ago, dragged by the grounding of its aircraft and flying restrictions in Australia as well as high fuel costs.

"The group continues to face a challenging business environment and remains exposed to high and volatile fuel prices," the carrier said in a statement.

UOB Kay Hian lowered its price target on the stock to S$0.51 from S$0.64 and maintained its sell rating. It said operating losses worsened sequentially for Tiger's Singapore operations due to low yields and for Tiger's Australia operations because of low utilisation.

The broker cut its net profit forecast for Tiger's 2013 fiscal year by S$9 million to S$30 million. It said major risks include continued losses in Australia, further provisions for doubtful debts and its status as the guarantor on Mandala Airlines' leases.

Singapore index futures rose 0.3 percent early on Monday, indicating a higher start for the benchmark Straits Times Index .

Asian markets remained cautious on Monday despite world leaders calling for Greece to stay in the euro zone and for Europe to balance austerity with growth, with investors unwilling to take risks before Greek elections next month.

