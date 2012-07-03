Shares of Midas Holdings Ltd rose as much as 5.2 percent to a one-month high after it said its joint venture had won a 860 million yuan ($135.46 million) contract for the supply of metro train cars. By 0151 GMT, shares of Midas were up 3.5 percent at S$0.30. They have fallen about 9 percent since the start of the year, compared with a 1.7 percent rise in the FT ST China Index . Midas, which supplies aluminium components to trains in China, said its joint venture Nanjing SR Puzhen Rail Transport Co Ltd (NPRT) won the contract to supply 20 train sets, or 120 train cars, to Dongguan Rapid Railway R2 Line Project over 2013 to 2015. Midas, which owns 32.5 percent of NPRT, could see a potential contract win worth 30-40 million yuan and recognise an income of about 6-10 million yuan from NPRT, said DMG, which has a 'neutral' rating and target price of S$0.29 on the stock. The brokerage added that this could result in total profit of 10-14 million yuan, which will be recognised progressively from fiscal 2013-2015. For related statement click 0958 (0158 GMT) (Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com) ************************************************************ 9:17 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC raises CapitaMalls target price OCBC Investment Research raised its target price of CapitaMalls Asia Ltd to S$1.79 from S$1.76 and kept its 'buy' rating, citing stronger valuations for the shopping mall developer's China assets and listed entities. By 0103 GMT, CapitaMalls shares were 0.6 percent higher at S$1.59, and have surged about 40 percent since the start of the year, compared to the Straits Times Index's 10 percent gain. CapitaMalls said on Monday it had set up a $1 billion private equity fund. OCBC said the fund would be an option for capital recycling going forward, and could be a potential joint venture partner for future developments, giving CapitaMalls bigger scope for capital allocation for acquisitions. "CapitaMalls' valuation remains undemanding, and we see significant upside as its asset pipeline transitions into an income-generating portfolio over 2012," OCBC said in a report. 0906 GMT (0106 GMT) To read related story, click (Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com) ($1 = 6.3488 Chinese yuan)