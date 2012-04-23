Singapore's benchmark index fell to a week-low, with small
and mid-caps dominating trading volume in the broader market and
analysts forecast thin gains for blue-chip stocks.
The Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.3 percent
at 2,986.3 points after falling to 2,983.08, the lowest since
April 17. The STI has gained 13 percent so far this year, while
the FT ST Small Cap Index and FT ST Mid Cap Index
have advanced around 17 percent and 18 percent
respectively.
"Against the backdrop of earnings and what is happening in
Europe, China or the U.S, I think the blue chips have come quite
far," said Carey Wong, an analyst at OCBC Investment Research.
"There may not be much upside for the big-cap stocks, so people
are loading into the small-caps."
Among stand-out gainers, shares of TT International Ltd
, a consumer electronics firm with a warehouse retail
project in Singapore, surged 15 percent, while consumer goods
distributor JEL Corp (Holdings) Ltd added 31 percent.
Shares of GMG Global Ltd dropped 3.5 percent after
the rubber producer reported a 24.5 percent fall in
first-quarter net profit from a year ago, partly hit by lower
average selling prices of rubber.
For a report on Asian markets, click:
1305 (0505 GMT)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;
eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
12:48 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-CIMB raises Mapletree Logistics
target price
CIMB Research increased its target price for Mapletree
Logistics Trust MAPL.SI, which owns warehouses and logistic
assets across Asia, to S$1.07 from S$1.00 and kept its
outperform rating, citing its acquisition growth potential.
Units of Mapletree were 0.5 percent lower at S$0.97, and
have gained 15 percent so far this year.
CIMB said the trust sees more opportunities for acquisitions
in existing markets such as South Korea, China and Malaysia, as
well as in new markets including Australia, Indonesia and
Thailand. The broker expects an increase in rents, with most
leases due this year from Singapore and Hong Kong.
It said Mapletree was silent on Australia's Stockland
Group's reported potential sale of part of its industrial
property portfolio in Australia to sponsor, Mapletree
Investments.
Out of 15 brokers tracking Mapletree Logistics, 13 have a
buy or strong buy and two have a hold rating.
For a related company statement, click:
link.reuters.com/zen77s
1235 (0435 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore; charmian.kok
@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
11:36 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-DMG cuts Stamford Land target
price
DMG & Partners Research lowered its target price on luxury
hotel operator Stamford Land Corp Ltd to S$0.73 from
S$0.78 but maintained its buy rating.
Stamford shares were flat at S$0.555 and have remained
steady so far this year.
The broker cut its earnings estimate for Stamford's 2012
fiscal year by 24 percent due to slower residential sales as the
remaining units in the firm's Sydney project are larger units
priced at around A$10 million ($10 million) each.
But it said Stamford's hotels had seen better occupancies
and rates on the back of a buoyant Australian economy and
stronger demand from the domestic corporate segment.
DMG said the lapse of a memorandum of understanding for the
sale-and-leaseback of Stamford's three hotels in Melbourne,
Sydney and Adelaide was a near-term setback to the company's
efforts to unlock value from its hotel assets.
1124 (0324 GMT)
(Reporting by Leonard How in Singapore;
leonard.how@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
11:03 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Maybank Kim Eng downgrades
CapitaCommercial
Maybank Kim Eng Research cut its rating on CapitaCommercial
Trust (CCT) CACT.SI to sell from hold and lowered its target
price to S$1.06 from S$1.25.
CCT's units were flat at S$1.25, having risen about 18
percent so far this year.
Kim Eng said CCT's average office portfolio rent fell to
S$7.45 per square foot (psf) in March from S$7.66 psf in
December 2011 and said a quick upturn in office demand is
unlikely due to ample supply and the prospect of tepid gross
domestic product growth.
"As we do not foresee an imminent upturn in office rents,
current valuations appear rich and the 2012 fiscal year yield of
5.9 percent is insufficient to offset sectoral headwinds."
However, UOB Kay Hian raised its target price on CCT to
S$1.20 from S$1.15 and kept its hold rating. The broker raised
CCT's 2012-2014 distribution per unit forecast by 1-3 percent
due to interest savings from debt refinancing.
For related company statement, click:
link.reuters.com/jan77s
1050 (0250 GMT)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;
eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
10:11 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC downgrades First REIT
OCBC Investment Research cut its rating on healthcare real
estate investment trust First REIT to hold from buy
due to the strong unit price performance this year, but raised
its price target to S$0.935 from S$0.89.
First REIT units were down 0.5 percent at S$0.92, having
risen 22 percent so far this year.
While the hospitals owned by First REIT and operated by its
sponsor, Lippo Karawaci, continued to grow with higher revenue
in 2011 fiscal year than a year ago, the growth rates of some of
these hospitals have eased partly due to the higher base effect,
OCBC said.
OCBC said organic growth for First REIT would likely be
relatively stable in 2012 and it expects base rents for the
company's Indonesian assets to rise 2 percent.
For related company statement, click: link.reuters.com/han77s
0941 (0141 GMT)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;
eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
08:37 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures up 0.2 pct
Singapore index futures rose 0.2 percent early on Monday,
indicating the benchmark Straits Times Index .FTSTI would open
higher.
Asian shares and the euro steadied on Monday after the IMF
secured new funding to prevent the contagion of the euro zone's
debt crisis, with investors turning to Chinese data to gauge the
market's resilience to risk.
0836 (0036 GMT)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;
eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 0.9641 Australian dollars)