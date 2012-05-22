Singapore shares rose by midday, with palm oil giant Wilmar
International Ltd outperforming the market as traders
scooped up the stock after a heavy sell-off triggered by the
firm's worse-than-expected quarterly earnings.
The Straits Times Index (STI) was up 1 percent at
2,817.73 points, but still around 7 percent lower than the
year-high of 3,035.78 reached in mid-March.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
climbed 1.1 percent.
"It's more of a rebound after the STI tested a support of
2,760 points. But generally investors are still quite cautious,
and the STI is also quite close to a strong resistance of 2,840
points," said Ng Kian Teck, lead analyst at SIAS Research.
Wilmar stock rose more than 3 percent after the palm oil
firm's quarterly profit fall two weeks ago sent its shares
tumbling about 21 percent to a recent low of S$3.71.
OCBC Investment Research said after the sell-off, Wilmar's
valuations were "not demanding". But OCBC said Wilmar's muted
outlook was still a concern, cutting its price target to S$3.87
from S$4.30.
Commodities firm Olam International Ltd rose 2.5
percent.
Shares of consumer goods distributor JEL Corp
surged 15 percent on nearly 183 million shares - the top traded
stock by volume - after a positive media report said the firm
appeared on track to rebuild its business.
1201 (0401 GMT)
10:49 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-UOB Kay Hian starts Bumitama at
'buy'
UOB Kay Hian initiated coverage of Bumitama Agri Ltd
with a "buy" rating and a target price of S$1.10,
citing the palm oil firm's production prospects and strong oil
extraction rate.
Bumitama shares were up 0.6 percent at S$0.90, about 21
percent higher than its initial public offering price of
S$0.745. Bumitama made its trading debut on the Singapore bourse
on April 12.
UOB Kay Hian said it expects Bumitama's fresh fruit bunch
(FFB) production to double in three years, driven by a 15-20
percent increase in mature areas every year, large young areas
and progressive new plantings of 13,000 hectares per year.
Bumitama also had a strong oil extraction rate (OER) of 24
percent in 2011, one of the highest in the industry, mainly due
to newer mills and good practices of harvesting and loose fruit
collection, UOB Kay Hian said.
The broker noted that a high OER is important as it refers
to the total crude palm oil volume each mill can extract from
each tonne of FFB.
1023 (0223 GMT)
09:48 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Tiger Air upgraded to hold by
OCBC
OCBC Investment Research upgraded Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd
to hold from sell and raised its price target to
S$0.67 from S$0.60, citing the budget carrier's improving
operations and joint venture plans.
Tiger shares were up 0.8 percent at S$0.645, bringing their
gains to 1.6 percent so far this year. The FT ST Small Cap Index
was up 0.6 percent.
Tiger is on track to begin operations in Sydney as its
second base from July this year, OCBC said, adding that the
carrier will then be able to ramp up its operations to 64
sectors per day and optimise the utilisation of its 10 aircraft.
OCBC also said Tiger's strategy of forming regional joint
ventures, which can absorb some aircraft deliveries, is taking
shape. But OCBC warned that execution risks are still a concern.
Tiger's fleet will grow to 43 by the end of the 2013 fiscal
year, which means Indonesia's PT Mandala Airlines and the
Philippines' South East Asian Airlines have to each absorb
another five aircraft from Tiger, OCBC said.
If this fails, Tiger's core operations will again be saddled
with too many aircraft, OCBC noted.
For a related story, click
0927 (0127 GMT)
08:51 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures rise 1 pct
Singapore index futures rose 1 percent early on
Tuesday, indicating a higher start for the benchmark Straits
Times Index.
Asian markets kept gains on Tuesday after reclaiming some
ground to move off lows for the year the day before, as hopes
grew that Europe would embark on fresh action to address its
debt crisis while promoting growth.
0847 (0147 GMT)
