Singapore shares were little changed by midday, but Southeast
Asia's largest telecom firm Singapore Telecommunications
(SingTel) outperformed the market, rising to a more
than two-week high.
By midday, the Straits Times Index (STI) was flat
at 2,762.00 points, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan rose 1.8 percent.
UOB Kay Hian said the STI was not expensive at a
price-earnings ratio (PE) of 12.6 times for fiscal year 2012 - a
24 percent discount to the index's long-term PE mean of 16.6
times since 1993 - but it saw no near-term catalyst as investors
remain on the sidelines.
It advised investors to seek shelter in resilient domestic
plays such as Singapore Press Holdings and M1 Ltd
, as well as stocks with high dividend yields such as
Suntec REIT and Cache Logistics Trust.
SingTel shares rose as much as 1 percent to S$3.14, its
highest since May 22.
"SingTel's decision to cut data caps for smartphones is a
big step toward better data monetisation opportunities for
Singapore telcos," Maybank Kim Eng said.
But the broker said the short-term impact will be minimal as
the majority of 3G data users do not exceed two gigabytes of
data a month and SingTel faces significant risks overseas,
particularly on the currency and regulatory fronts.
1336 (0536 GMT)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;
eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
11:43 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC cuts Ascendas REIT target
price
OCBC Investment Research lowered its target price on shares
of Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust, which owns
industrial properties, to S$2.22 from S$2.31 but kept its 'buy'
rating.
Units of Ascendas REIT were down 1 percent at S$2.00, while
the FT ST Mid Cap Index was nearly flat. The stock has
risen around 9 percent so far this year, matching the gain in
the index.
OCBC said it factored in an enlarged unit base following
Ascendas REIT's unit placement and an expected loss in income
after the firm sold one of its properties, partially balanced
out by lower interest expenses from fewer borrowings.
Despite market concerns that industrial rents may ease
slightly in 2012, OCBC said it saw upside potential for Ascendas
REIT's rents that are due for renewal. This should support the
estimated distribution per unit yield of 6.9 percent for the
firm's 2013 fiscal year, which OCBC said is attractive.
OCBC added that Ascendas REIT's stronger financial position
will likely give it a greater ability to tap on growth
opportunities, as well as secure borrowings at potentially more
competitive terms to fund its committed investments.
For a related story, click
1132 (0332 GMT)
(Reporting by Leonard How in Singapore;
leonard.how@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
11:27 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Macquarie upgrades Keppel Corp
to outperform
Macquarie Research raised its rating on Keppel Corp
, the world's largest rig-builder, to outperform from
neutral, citing cheap valuations and a strong order pipeline.
Shares in Keppel and rival Sembcorp Marine Ltd
have underperformed the market over the past two months on
concerns of a weak outlook as oil prices weaken.
Macquarie said both Sembcorp and Keppel are now trading at
10 to 11 times one year forward price to earnings and at large
discounts of about 20 percent to their five-year mean multiples
on price to book.
It said firms ordering rigs in the current industry upturn
had better credentials allowing them access to funding despite
the credit squeeze. Macquarie said deepwater projects can remain
profitable as long as Brent crude oil stays above $75 a barrel.
Keppel shares are still up 7 percent so far this year, while
Sembcorp Marine has risen more than 14 percent versus a 4.5
percent rise in the Singapore's benchmark index.
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono in Singapore;
harry.suhartono@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
09:58 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-UOB raises Ezion target to
S$1.42
UOB Kay Hian raised its price target on the stock of
offshore services provider Ezion Holdings to S$1.42
from S$1.34 after the firm won a third service rig contract
worth $86.3 million.
Ezion shares were up 0.65 percent at S$0.780 at 0145 GMT,
outperforming the FT ST Small Cap Index, which was up
0.3 percent. The stock has risen 19 percent so far this year,
outperforming a 6 percent gain in the index.
The charter contract is for four years with total revenue at
$86.3 million or $21.6 million per year, and UOB estimates the
project to yield a net profit of $7 million, adding 7 percent to
its 2013 and 2014 earnings forecast. The broker said the
customer is Mexico's Pemex.
The project also has a "very high" return on equity (ROE) of
42 percent, well above Ezion's minimum project ROE requirement
of 30 percent, said UOB and maintained its 'buy' rating on the
stock.
The broker added that it expects Ezion's share price to
benefit from a ramp-up in earnings as more liftboats and service
rigs come onstream and demand is seen strong.
For a related story, click link.reuters.com/fuj68s
0945 (0145 GMT)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;
eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)