Singapore shares fell for the second day in a row by midday,
largely in line with regional bourses, with palm oil firm Golden
Agri Resources Ltd figuring among the main losers.
The Straits Times Index shed 0.3 percent to 2,778.1
points, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific Ex Japan
slipped 0.5 percent.
Golden Agri fell as much as 3.1 percent on volume of more
than 19 million shares and was among the top five traded stocks
by volume. OCBC Investment Research cut its target price on
Golden Agri to S$0.74 from S$0.77 on expectations of lower crude
palm oil prices, but kept its buy rating.
Shares of Global Logistic Properties (GLP), which
owns warehouses in China and Japan, rose as much as 1.4 percent.
DBS Vickers said it preferred property stocks that have
lower residential activities and their own niche, such as GLP
and shopping mall developer CapitaMalls Asia Ltd. It
also favoured stocks with more diversified property segment
exposure such as CapitaLand Ltd and UOL Group Ltd
.
1329 (0529 GMT)
(Reporting by Leonard How in Singapore;
leonard.how@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
11:21 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Growing home supply to continue
to weigh-analysts
Singapore will release 12 private residential sites under
the government land sales programme, mainly in the mass market
segment, and analysts said the increasing supply of homes will
continue to weigh on property developers.
The 12 confirmed private residential sites, including six
executive condominium (EC) sites, will yield 7,100 units, in
line with expectations, and the government is expected to use
supply side policies to dampen the residential market, analysts
said.
"The significant ramp-up of EC units should ease underlying
pent-up demand in the mass-market segment, which has surprised
on the upside," said Deutsche Bank in a report.
"Nevertheless, we believe that the rising residential supply
and inventory levels will continue to overhang the developers,
and we prefer the retail and industrial sectors," it said.
The brokerage prefers companies such as Keppel Land
and CapitaMalls Asia, which it has buy
ratings for.
DBS Vickers said it expects housing supply will be
maintained at more than 7,000 units in the second half of the
year, and "a rising medium term inventory will cap price upside
to physical property prices".
By 0304 GMT, Keppel Land shares were 0.7 percent higher at
S$2.94, while CapitaMalls Asia was down 0.4 percent at S$1.435,
compared to the FTSE ST All-Share Index's 0.4 percent
loss.
1107 (0327 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
9:35 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC cuts Golden Agri target
price
OCBC Investment Research has cut its target price on shares
of palm oil company Golden Agri-Resources Ltd to
S$0.74 from S$0.77 and kept its buy rating, on expectations of
lower crude palm oil (CPO) prices.
By 0125 GMT, Golden Agri shares were down 1.5 percent, and
have fallen nearly 10 percent so far this year, compared to the
Straits Times Index's 5 percent gain.
OCBC is lowering its CPO assumptions for this year to $925
per tonne from $1000 per tonne, citing ongoing uncertainty in
the euro zone, sluggish economic growth in the United States and
in China.
The broker has cut its 2012 forecast for the company by 3
percent, as lower CPO prices will have a bigger impact on
plantation owners such as Golden Agri.
0927 (0127 GMT)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)
************************************************************
8:49 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Index futures down 0.7 pct
Singapore index futures fell 0.7 percent, signalling
a weak start for the benchmark Straits Times Index.
Asian shares eased on Thursday as weak U.S. retail sales
raised concerns about sluggish economic growth, while an Italian
debt auction later will test market confidence in whether it can
avoid becoming the next victim in the euro zone crisis.
To read related story, click
(Reporting by Charmian Kok in Singapore;
charmian.kok@thomsonreuters.com)