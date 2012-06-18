Singapore shares rose for the second straight day, with
commodity-related stocks figuring among the biggest gainers on
renewed risk appetite after Greece's election delivered a slim
parliamentary majority to pro-bailout parties.
The Straits Times Index was up 1.2 percent at
2,844.15 points, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific
ex-Japan Japan advanced 2 percent.
Olam International Ltd gained 4 percent, while
Golden Agri-Resources Ltd and Noble Group Ltd
added more than 2 percent each.
Coal producer Sakari Resources Ltd surged as much
as 7.1 percent on volume of 22 million shares, 1.7 times the
average full-day volume traded over the past 30 days. Sakari was
the second-highest traded stock by value.
"It's one of the stocks that had dropped a lot - one of the
worst performers recently. So when the market rebounds, those
commodity stocks that fell the most will rebound more," said a
trader. As of Friday, Sakari's shares had lost more than half
their value from the year's high of S$2.71 in late February.
11:02 STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-Maybank says hotel room glut
looms
Maybank Kim Eng expects 14.2 million tourist arrivals in
Singapore this year, up 8 percent from 2011, but hotel room
supply is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate
(CAGR) of 6.3 percent from 2011 to 2015, outstripping demand
growth of 5.9 percent.
Overall, 11,441 new rooms from known projects will be added
to the market between the second quarter of 2012 and 2015,
Maybank said, adding that the additional supply of hotel rooms
could dampen occupancy rates.
Property consultancy CBRE said in a report last week that
Singapore hotel room rates were at a record high with revenue
per available room (RevPAR) soaring.
In the first quarter of 2012, average daily rates of
gazetted hotels grew 11.4 percent to S$259 ($200) from a year
earlier and RevPAR increased 14.7 percent year-on-year to S$224,
CBRE said.
Maybank expects Singapore hotels to register a CAGR of 3.2
percent for average room rate over 2011-2015 fiscal years. This
is likely to cap the share price of CDL Hospitality Trusts
, which derived most of its revenue from the
city-state, the broker said.
Maybank maintained its hold rating and S$1.94 target price
on CDL. CDL shares were up 1.1 percent at S$1.915 on Monday. The
stock has risen 24 percent this year, outperforming the 12.5
percent gain in the FT ST Midcap Index.
