Singapore shares rose, with rigbuilder Sembcorp Marine
up 4.8 percent after a broker raised its price target
on expectations of improved earnings in the second half.
The benchmark Straits Times Index gained 1.1
percent to 2,836.9 points and traded near the day's high of
2,839 after falling in the past four sessions. MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose
about 0.9 percent.
Sembcorp was the biggest gainer after OCBC Investment
Research increased its target price to S$5.71 from S$5.13. It
maintained its buy rating.
Among small-caps, Dyna-Mac Holding, which
provides services to the oil and gas sector, jumped 6.6 percent
to S$0.40 after it secured four orders for a provisional S$43
million. Nearly 7 million shares were traded, six times the
average daily volume traded over the past 30 days.
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-SPH a top defensive play
Macquarie Equities Research said Singapore Press Holdings
(SPH) is one of the best picks in the Singapore market
because of its low valuation and expected dividend yield of 6.6
percent.
Macquarie, which has an outperform rating on SPH and a
12-month price target of S$4.24, said that after stripping out
the firm's mall business, its monopoly media business is valued
at an "unjustifiably low" 8.6 times price-earnings.
It added SPH's dividend is sustainable because of low
debt-to-equity ratio of 0.3 and robust cash flows of S$328
million.
SPH shares were last traded at S$3.80, an increase of 0.26
percent. The stock has been range-bound between S$3.50 and
S$4.20 since 2009, Macquarie said.
STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC raises Sembcorp Marine
target
target
OCBC Investment Research raised its target price on
Singapore's Sembcorp Marine Ltd, the world's
second-largest rig builder, to S$5.71 from S$5.13 and maintained
its buy rating.
Sembcorp shares closed at S$4.40 on Tuesday and had risen 15
percent so far this year, compared to a 6 percent gain in the
broader Straits Times Index.
Sembcorp's share price has underperformed its rival Keppel
Corp Ltd since late February, dropping by about 13.9
percent versus Keppel's 8.7 percent fall, OCBC said.
OCBC cited Sembcorp's disappointing first-quarter earnings,
risk aversion which affected the higher-beta stock, and a
recovery in sentiment for property stocks that bolstered Keppel
which has property arm Keppel Land.
OCBC said this may reverse in the coming months as it still
holds a positive view on the premium offshore rig market,
Sembcorp is likely to catch up in orders and the company's
earnings are expected to pick up in the second half of 2012.
"Enquiries for newbuild rigs remain healthy as major oil
companies take a long-term view on oil prices in their capital
expenditure plans and hence are much less affected by short-term
fluctuations in oil prices," OCBC said.
It added that Sembcorp's net order book of S$7.4 billion
($5.8 billion) provides good earnings visibility and
defensiveness during an uncertain global economy.
